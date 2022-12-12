Ex-Dividend Reminder: Red Rock Resorts, Macy's and Gray Television

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR), Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), and Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Red Rock Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/30/22, Macy's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1575 on 1/3/23, and Gray Television Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of RRR's recent stock price of $42.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when RRR shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for M to open 0.73% lower in price and for GTN to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RRR, M, and GTN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.33% for Red Rock Resorts Inc, 2.90% for Macy's Inc, and 2.69% for Gray Television Inc.

In Monday trading, Red Rock Resorts Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Macy's Inc shares are down about 1.6%, and Gray Television Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

