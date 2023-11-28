News & Insights

Markets
O

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Realty Income, NetSTREIT and Texas Pacific Land

November 28, 2023 — 10:16 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST), and Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.256 on 12/15/23, NetSTREIT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 12/15/23, and Texas Pacific Land Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $3.25 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of O's recent stock price of $54.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Realty Income Corp to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when O shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for NTST to open 1.32% lower in price and for TPL to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for O, NTST, and TPL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):

O+Dividend+History+Chart

NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST):

NTST+Dividend+History+Chart

Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL):

TPL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.68% for Realty Income Corp, 5.29% for NetSTREIT Corp, and 0.79% for Texas Pacific Land Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Realty Income Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, NetSTREIT Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and Texas Pacific Land Corp shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By George Soros
 FTF Dividend History
 XLU YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

O
NTST
TPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.