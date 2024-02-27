News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Realty Income, NBT Bancorp and Interactive Brokers Group

February 27, 2024 — 10:14 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2565 on 3/15/24, NBT Bancorp. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/15/24, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/14/24. As a percentage of O's recent stock price of $52.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Realty Income Corp to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when O shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for NBTB to open 0.95% lower in price and for IBKR to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for O, NBTB, and IBKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):

O+Dividend+History+Chart

NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB):

NBTB+Dividend+History+Chart

Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR):

IBKR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.86% for Realty Income Corp, 3.80% for NBT Bancorp. Inc., and 0.37% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A.

In Tuesday trading, Realty Income Corp shares are currently down about 0.8%, NBT Bancorp. Inc. shares are down about 2.1%, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen

