Ex-Dividend Reminder: Realty Income, Goldman Sachs Group and Stifel Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/23, Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), and Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.255 on 6/15/23, Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.50 on 6/29/23, and Stifel Financial Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of O's recent stock price of $59.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Realty Income Corp to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when O shares open for trading on 5/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for GS to open 0.75% lower in price and for SF to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for O, GS, and SF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS):



Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.15% for Realty Income Corp, 3.02% for Goldman Sachs Group Inc, and 2.48% for Stifel Financial Corporation.

In Tuesday trading, Realty Income Corp shares are currently up about 1.3%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Stifel Financial Corporation shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

