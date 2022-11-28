Ex-Dividend Reminder: Realty Income, First Financial Bancorp and Cowen

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC), and Cowen Inc - Class A (Symbol: COWN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.248 on 12/15/22, First Financial Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 12/15/22, and Cowen Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of O's recent stock price of $64.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Realty Income Corp to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when O shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for FFBC to open 0.91% lower in price and for COWN to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for O, FFBC, and COWN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC):



Cowen Inc - Class A (Symbol: COWN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.61% for Realty Income Corp, 3.66% for First Financial Bancorp, and 1.24% for Cowen Inc - Class A.

In Monday trading, Realty Income Corp shares are currently down about 0.4%, First Financial Bancorp shares are off about 3.3%, and Cowen Inc - Class A shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.