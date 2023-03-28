Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ready Capital, Rithm Capital and Innovative Industrial Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC), Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM), and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ready Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/28/23, Rithm Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/28/23, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 4/14/23. As a percentage of RC's recent stock price of $10.05, this dividend works out to approximately 3.98%, so look for shares of Ready Capital Corp to trade 3.98% lower — all else being equal — when RC shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for RITM to open 3.18% lower in price and for IIPR to open 2.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RC, RITM, and IIPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC):



Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM):



Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 15.92% for Ready Capital Corp, 12.74% for Rithm Capital Corp, and 9.65% for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Ready Capital Corp shares are currently down about 0.4%, Rithm Capital Corp shares are off about 0.4%, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

