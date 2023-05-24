News & Insights

Markets
RBA

Ex-Dividend Reminder: RB Global, Xylem and Wabtec

May 24, 2023 — 02:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/26/23, RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA), Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL), and Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RB Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/20/23, Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 6/28/23, and Wabtec Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/9/23. As a percentage of RBA's recent stock price of $56.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of RB Global Inc to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when RBA shares open for trading on 5/26/23. Similarly, investors should look for XYL to open 0.32% lower in price and for WAB to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RBA, XYL, and WAB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA):

RBA+Dividend+History+Chart

Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL):

XYL+Dividend+History+Chart

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB):

WAB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.90% for RB Global Inc, 1.28% for Xylem Inc, and 0.70% for Wabtec Corp.

In Wednesday trading, RB Global Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, Xylem Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Wabtec Corp shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 TPGE market cap history
 IOBT market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBA
XYL
WAB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.