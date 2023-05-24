Ex-Dividend Reminder: RB Global, Xylem and Wabtec

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/26/23, RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA), Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL), and Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RB Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/20/23, Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 6/28/23, and Wabtec Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/9/23. As a percentage of RBA's recent stock price of $56.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of RB Global Inc to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when RBA shares open for trading on 5/26/23. Similarly, investors should look for XYL to open 0.32% lower in price and for WAB to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RBA, XYL, and WAB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA):



Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL):



Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.90% for RB Global Inc, 1.28% for Xylem Inc, and 0.70% for Wabtec Corp.

In Wednesday trading, RB Global Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, Xylem Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Wabtec Corp shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

