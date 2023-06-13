Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rayonier, Corebridge Financial and Lamar Advertising

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/23, Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN), Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG), and Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rayonier Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 6/30/23, Corebridge Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 6/30/23, and Lamar Advertising Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of RYN's recent stock price of $30.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Rayonier Inc. to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when RYN shares open for trading on 6/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for CRBG to open 1.36% lower in price and for LAMR to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RYN, CRBG, and LAMR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN):



Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG):



Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.74% for Rayonier Inc., 5.45% for Corebridge Financial Inc, and 5.33% for Lamar Advertising Co.

In Tuesday trading, Rayonier Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Corebridge Financial Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Lamar Advertising Co shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

