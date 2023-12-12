News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rayonier, Comerica and Simmons First National

December 12, 2023 — 11:04 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN), Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), and Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rayonier Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 12/29/23, Comerica, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 1/1/24, and Simmons First National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/2/24. As a percentage of RYN's recent stock price of $32.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Rayonier Inc. to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when RYN shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for CMA to open 1.42% lower in price and for SFNC to open 1.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RYN, CMA, and SFNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN):

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA):

Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.55% for Rayonier Inc., 5.69% for Comerica, Inc., and 4.52% for Simmons First National Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Rayonier Inc. shares are currently up about 2.2%, Comerica, Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and Simmons First National Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

