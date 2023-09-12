Ex-Dividend Reminder: Range Resources, Ovintiv and Cenovus Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC), Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV), and Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Range Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/29/23, Ovintiv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/29/23, and Cenovus Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of RRC's recent stock price of $32.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Range Resources Corp to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when RRC shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for OVV to open 0.64% lower in price and for CVE to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RRC, OVV, and CVE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC):



Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV):



Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.99% for Range Resources Corp, 2.57% for Ovintiv Inc, and 2.75% for Cenovus Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Range Resources Corp shares are currently up about 1.6%, Ovintiv Inc shares are up about 2.1%, and Cenovus Energy Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

