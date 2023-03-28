Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ralph Lauren, Willis Towers Watson Public and InterContinental Hotels Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW), and InterContinental Hotels Group plc (Symbol: IHG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ralph Lauren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 4/14/23, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 4/17/23, and InterContinental Hotels Group plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.945 on 5/16/23. As a percentage of RL's recent stock price of $116.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Ralph Lauren Corp to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when RL shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for WTW to open 0.37% lower in price and for IHG to open 1.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RL, WTW, and IHG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL):



Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW):



InterContinental Hotels Group plc (Symbol: IHG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for Ralph Lauren Corp, 1.48% for Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co, and 2.95% for InterContinental Hotels Group plc.

In Tuesday trading, Ralph Lauren Corp shares are currently up about 3%, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co shares are down about 0.2%, and InterContinental Hotels Group plc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

