Ex-Dividend Reminder: Radian Group, Analog Devices and MKS Instruments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/23, Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN), Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), and MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 3/15/23, Analog Devices Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 3/8/23, and MKS Instruments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/10/23. As a percentage of RDN's recent stock price of $21.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Radian Group, Inc. to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when RDN shares open for trading on 2/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for ADI to open 0.46% lower in price and for MKSI to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RDN, ADI, and MKSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN):



Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI):



MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.13% for Radian Group, Inc., 1.85% for Analog Devices Inc, and 0.95% for MKS Instruments Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Radian Group, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Analog Devices Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and MKS Instruments Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.