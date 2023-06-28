Ex-Dividend Reminder: Quanta Services, HEICO and Werner Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/23, Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI), and Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Quanta Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 7/14/23, HEICO Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.10 on 7/17/23, and Werner Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 7/19/23. As a percentage of PWR's recent stock price of $193.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of Quanta Services, Inc. to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when PWR shares open for trading on 6/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for HEI to open 0.06% lower in price and for WERN to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PWR, HEI, and WERN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR):



HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI):



Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.17% for Quanta Services, Inc., 0.11% for HEICO Corp, and 1.26% for Werner Enterprises, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Quanta Services, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.4%, HEICO Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.