Ex-Dividend Reminder: Quanex Building Products, Graphic Packaging Holding and Baytex Energy

March 12, 2024 — 10:03 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Quanex Building Products Corp (Symbol: NX), Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK), and Baytex Energy Corp (Symbol: BTE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Quanex Building Products Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/29/24, Graphic Packaging Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/5/24, and Baytex Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0225 on 4/1/24. As a percentage of NX's recent stock price of $34.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Quanex Building Products Corp to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when NX shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for GPK to open 0.37% lower in price and for BTE to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NX, GPK, and BTE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.92% for Quanex Building Products Corp, 1.46% for Graphic Packaging Holding Co, and 2.84% for Baytex Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Quanex Building Products Corp shares are currently up about 2.5%, Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are up about 0.1%, and Baytex Energy Corp shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

