Ex-Dividend Reminder: Quaker Houghton, A-Mark Precious Metals and EOG Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/15/24, Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR), A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK), and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Quaker Houghton will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 4/30/24, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 4/29/24, and EOG Resources, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 4/30/24. As a percentage of KWR's recent stock price of $195.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Quaker Houghton to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when KWR shares open for trading on 4/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for AMRK to open 0.50% lower in price and for EOG to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KWR, AMRK, and EOG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR):



A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK):



EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for Quaker Houghton, 2.01% for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, and 2.64% for EOG Resources, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Quaker Houghton shares are currently down about 2.8%, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc shares are up about 5.4%, and EOG Resources, Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

