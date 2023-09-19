Ex-Dividend Reminder: Qifu Technology, Medtronic and Federal Realty Investment Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/21/23, Qifu Technology Inc (Symbol: QFIN), Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), and Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Qifu Technology Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.50 on 11/1/23, Medtronic PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 10/13/23, and Federal Realty Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.09 on 10/16/23. As a percentage of QFIN's recent stock price of $15.72, this dividend works out to approximately 3.18%, so look for shares of Qifu Technology Inc to trade 3.18% lower — all else being equal — when QFIN shares open for trading on 9/21/23. Similarly, investors should look for MDT to open 0.84% lower in price and for FRT to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for QFIN, MDT, and FRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Qifu Technology Inc (Symbol: QFIN):



Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT):



Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.36% for Qifu Technology Inc, 3.35% for Medtronic PLC, and 4.49% for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

In Tuesday trading, Qifu Technology Inc shares are currently up about 5%, Medtronic PLC shares are off about 0.5%, and Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

