Ex-Dividend Reminder: Public Service Enterprise Group, PPL and Becton, Dickinson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG), PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), and Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 12/30/22, PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 1/3/23, and Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of PEG's recent stock price of $60.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when PEG shares open for trading on 12/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for PPL to open 0.77% lower in price and for BDX to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PEG, PPL, and BDX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG):



PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL):



Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.58% for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, 3.10% for PPL Corp, and 1.48% for Becton, Dickinson & Co.

In Tuesday trading, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, PPL Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are trading flat on the day.

