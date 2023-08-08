Ex-Dividend Reminder: Provident Financial Services, Truist Financial Corp and SouthState Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/23, Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS), Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), and SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Provident Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 8/25/23, Truist Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 9/1/23, and SouthState Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 8/18/23. As a percentage of PFS's recent stock price of $17.97, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of Provident Financial Services Inc to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when PFS shares open for trading on 8/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for TFC to open 1.66% lower in price and for SSB to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PFS, TFC, and SSB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS):



Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC):



SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.34% for Provident Financial Services Inc, 6.64% for Truist Financial Corp, and 2.75% for SouthState Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Provident Financial Services Inc shares are currently off about 3%, Truist Financial Corp shares are off about 4%, and SouthState Corp shares are off about 4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.