Ex-Dividend Reminder: Prologis, Stock Yards Bancorp and SEI Investments

December 14, 2022 — 10:35 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/22, Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD), Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT), and SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Prologis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 12/30/22, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 12/30/22, and SEI Investments Company will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.43 on 1/5/23. As a percentage of PLD's recent stock price of $121.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Prologis Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when PLD shares open for trading on 12/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for SYBT to open 0.41% lower in price and for SEIC to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PLD, SYBT, and SEIC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD):

PLD+Dividend+History+Chart

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT):

SYBT+Dividend+History+Chart

SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC):

SEIC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.60% for Prologis Inc, 1.64% for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc, and 1.40% for SEI Investments Company.

In Wednesday trading, Prologis Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc shares are down about 2.1%, and SEI Investments Company shares are trading flat on the day.

