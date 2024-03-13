Ex-Dividend Reminder: Prologis, Hudson Pacific Properties and Stock Yards Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/15/24, Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD), Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP), and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Prologis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 3/29/24, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/28/24, and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 4/1/24. As a percentage of PLD's recent stock price of $134.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Prologis Inc to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when PLD shares open for trading on 3/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for HPP to open 0.76% lower in price and for SYBT to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PLD, HPP, and SYBT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD):



Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP):



Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.85% for Prologis Inc, 3.04% for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, and 2.69% for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Prologis Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares are down about 1.5%, and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

