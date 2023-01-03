Ex-Dividend Reminder: Progressive, Toronto Dominion Bank and Two Harbors Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/5/23, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR), Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD), and Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Progressive Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/13/23, Toronto Dominion Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 1/31/23, and Two Harbors Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 1/27/23. As a percentage of PGR's recent stock price of $129.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Progressive Corp. to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when PGR shares open for trading on 1/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for TD to open 1.47% lower in price and for TWO to open 3.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PGR, TD, and TWO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR):



Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD):



Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.31% for Progressive Corp., 5.90% for Toronto Dominion Bank, and 14.82% for Two Harbors Investment Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Progressive Corp. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Toronto Dominion Bank shares are up about 0.5%, and Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

