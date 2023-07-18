Ex-Dividend Reminder: Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/20/23, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Procter & Gamble Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9407 on 8/15/23, Colgate-Palmolive Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 8/15/23, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 8/8/23. As a percentage of PG's recent stock price of $148.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Procter & Gamble Company to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when PG shares open for trading on 7/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for CL to open 0.63% lower in price and for CBRL to open 1.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PG, CL, and CBRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG):



Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL):



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.53% for Procter & Gamble Company, 2.52% for Colgate-Palmolive Co., and 5.54% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Procter & Gamble Company shares are currently down about 0.1%, Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares are up about 0.9%, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

