Ex-Dividend Reminder: Primoris Services, Lennox International and Stantec

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM), Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII), and Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Primoris Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 7/14/23, Lennox International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 7/14/23, and Stantec Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 7/17/23. As a percentage of PRIM's recent stock price of $28.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Primoris Services Corp to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when PRIM shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for LII to open 0.35% lower in price and for STN to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRIM, LII, and STN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM):



Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII):



Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.84% for Primoris Services Corp, 1.39% for Lennox International Inc, and 1.23% for Stantec Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Primoris Services Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Lennox International Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Stantec Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

