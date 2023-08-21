Ex-Dividend Reminder: Primo Water, Viatris and Discover Financial Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/23/23, Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW), Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS), and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Primo Water Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/7/23, Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/15/23, and Discover Financial Services will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/7/23. As a percentage of PRMW's recent stock price of $15.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Primo Water Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when PRMW shares open for trading on 8/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for VTRS to open 1.06% lower in price and for DFS to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRMW, VTRS, and DFS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW):



Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS):



Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.11% for Primo Water Corp, 4.24% for Viatris Inc, and 3.00% for Discover Financial Services.

In Monday trading, Primo Water Corp shares are currently down about 0.3%, Viatris Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Discover Financial Services shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.