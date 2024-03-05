Ex-Dividend Reminder: Primo Water, Acushnet Holdings and Wingstop

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/24, Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW), Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF), and Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Primo Water Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/25/24, Acushnet Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 3/22/24, and Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of PRMW's recent stock price of $16.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Primo Water Corp to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when PRMW shares open for trading on 3/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for GOLF to open 0.33% lower in price and for WING to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRMW, GOLF, and WING, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW):



Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF):



Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for Primo Water Corp, 1.30% for Acushnet Holdings Corp, and 0.24% for Wingstop Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Primo Water Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Wingstop Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

