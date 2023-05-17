Ex-Dividend Reminder: Primerica, Highwoods Properties and Phillips Edison

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/23, Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI), Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW), and Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Primerica Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 6/12/23, Highwoods Properties, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/13/23, and Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0933 on 6/1/23. As a percentage of PRI's recent stock price of $181.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Primerica Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when PRI shares open for trading on 5/19/23. Similarly, investors should look for HIW to open 2.48% lower in price and for PECO to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRI, HIW, and PECO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI):



Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW):



Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for Primerica Inc, 9.92% for Highwoods Properties, Inc., and 3.88% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Primerica Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are up about 0.5%, and Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

