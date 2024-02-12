Ex-Dividend Reminder: PriceSmart, Otter Tail Corp. and Middlesex Water

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT), Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR), and Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PriceSmart Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.58 on 2/29/24, Otter Tail Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4675 on 3/8/24, and Middlesex Water Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 3/1/24. As a percentage of PSMT's recent stock price of $78.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of PriceSmart Inc to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when PSMT shares open for trading on 2/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for OTTR to open 0.48% lower in price and for MSEX to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PSMT, OTTR, and MSEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT):



Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR):



Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.47% for PriceSmart Inc, 1.91% for Otter Tail Corp., and 2.30% for Middlesex Water Co..

In Monday trading, PriceSmart Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Otter Tail Corp. shares are up about 2.7%, and Middlesex Water Co. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

