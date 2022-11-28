Ex-Dividend Reminder: Premier, ManpowerGroup and Martin Marietta Materials

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC), ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN), and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Premier Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/15/22, ManpowerGroup Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.36 on 12/15/22, and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of PINC's recent stock price of $33.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Premier Inc to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when PINC shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAN to open 1.55% lower in price and for MLM to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PINC, MAN, and MLM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC):



ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN):



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.54% for Premier Inc, 3.10% for ManpowerGroup Inc, and 0.72% for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc..

In Monday trading, Premier Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, ManpowerGroup Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

