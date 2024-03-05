Ex-Dividend Reminder: PPL, Constellation Energy and Public Service Enterprise Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/24, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2575 on 4/1/24, Constellation Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3525 on 3/19/24, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of PPL's recent stock price of $26.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of PPL Corp to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when PPL shares open for trading on 3/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for CEG to open 0.20% lower in price and for PEG to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PPL, CEG, and PEG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL):



Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG):



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.85% for PPL Corp, 0.80% for Constellation Energy Corp, and 3.79% for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, PPL Corp shares are currently up about 2.3%, Constellation Energy Corp shares are up about 3.5%, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

