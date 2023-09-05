News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: PPL, Becton, Dickinson and TriCo Bancshares

September 05, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/7/23, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), and TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 10/2/23, Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 9/29/23, and TriCo Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/22/23. As a percentage of PPL's recent stock price of $24.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of PPL Corp to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when PPL shares open for trading on 9/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for BDX to open 0.33% lower in price and for TCBK to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PPL, BDX, and TCBK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL):

PPL+Dividend+History+Chart

Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX):

BDX+Dividend+History+Chart

TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK):

TCBK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.89% for PPL Corp, 1.32% for Becton, Dickinson & Co, and 3.50% for TriCo Bancshares.

In Tuesday trading, PPL Corp shares are currently down about 0.4%, Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are down about 0.9%, and TriCo Bancshares shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

