News & Insights

Markets
PPL

Ex-Dividend Reminder: PPL, Becton, Dickinson and Simon Property Group

June 06, 2023 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/8/23, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), and Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 7/3/23, Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 6/30/23, and Simon Property Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.85 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of PPL's recent stock price of $26.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of PPL Corp to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when PPL shares open for trading on 6/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for BDX to open 0.36% lower in price and for SPG to open 1.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PPL, BDX, and SPG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL):

PPL+Dividend+History+Chart

Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX):

BDX+Dividend+History+Chart

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG):

SPG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.59% for PPL Corp, 1.43% for Becton, Dickinson & Co, and 6.94% for Simon Property Group, Inc..

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, PPL Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are up about 0.5%, and Simon Property Group, Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of FLMB
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JJGB
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AME

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPL
BDX
SPG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.