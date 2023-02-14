Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: PPG Industries, Warrior Met Coal and Hawkins

February 14, 2023 — 10:12 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/23, PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG), Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC), and Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PPG Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 3/10/23, Warrior Met Coal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 2/27/23, and Hawkins Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/3/23. As a percentage of PPG's recent stock price of $128.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of PPG Industries Inc to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when PPG shares open for trading on 2/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for HCC to open 0.18% lower in price and for HWKN to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PPG, HCC, and HWKN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG):

PPG+Dividend+History+Chart

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC):

HCC+Dividend+History+Chart

Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN):

HWKN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for PPG Industries Inc, 0.73% for Warrior Met Coal Inc, and 1.48% for Hawkins Inc.

In Tuesday trading, PPG Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Warrior Met Coal Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and Hawkins Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

