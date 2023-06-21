Ex-Dividend Reminder: Portland General Electric, Zimmer Biomet Holdings and Independent Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/23/23, Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), and Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Portland General Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 7/17/23, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 7/31/23, and Independent Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 7/7/23. As a percentage of POR's recent stock price of $47.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Portland General Electric Co. to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when POR shares open for trading on 6/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for ZBH to open 0.17% lower in price and for INDB to open 1.13% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for POR, ZBH, and INDB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR):



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH):



Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.01% for Portland General Electric Co., 0.67% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, and 4.53% for Independent Bank Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Portland General Electric Co. shares are currently off about 0.6%, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Independent Bank Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

