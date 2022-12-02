Ex-Dividend Reminder: Popular, Old Dominion Freight Line and Unifirst

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP), Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL), and Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Popular Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 1/3/23, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/21/22, and Unifirst Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 1/4/23. As a percentage of BPOP's recent stock price of $70.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Popular Inc. to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when BPOP shares open for trading on 12/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for ODFL to open 0.10% lower in price and for UNF to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BPOP, ODFL, and UNF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP):



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL):



Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.10% for Popular Inc., 0.40% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., and 0.65% for Unifirst Corp.

In Friday trading, Popular Inc. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are off about 1.4%, and Unifirst Corp shares are off about 1% on the day.

