Ex-Dividend Reminder: Popular, Medical Properties Trust and RPT Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/23, Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP), Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), and RPT Realty (Symbol: RPT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Popular Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 1/2/24, Medical Properties Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/11/24, and RPT Realty will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/21/23. As a percentage of BPOP's recent stock price of $76.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Popular Inc. to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when BPOP shares open for trading on 12/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for MPW to open 2.88% lower in price and for RPT to open 1.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BPOP, MPW, and RPT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP):



Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW):



RPT Realty (Symbol: RPT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.24% for Popular Inc., 11.52% for Medical Properties Trust Inc, and 4.63% for RPT Realty.

In Monday trading, Popular Inc. shares are currently up about 3.8%, Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are up about 7.4%, and RPT Realty shares are up about 4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.