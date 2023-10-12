Ex-Dividend Reminder: PNC Financial Services Group, Dime Community Bancshares and Watsco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/16/23, PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM), and Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PNC Financial Services Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.55 on 11/5/23, Dime Community Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/24/23, and Watsco Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.45 on 10/31/23. As a percentage of PNC's recent stock price of $121.92, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of PNC Financial Services Group to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when PNC shares open for trading on 10/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for DCOM to open 1.21% lower in price and for WSO to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNC, DCOM, and WSO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC):



Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM):



Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.09% for PNC Financial Services Group, 4.86% for Dime Community Bancshares Inc, and 2.43% for Watsco Inc..

In Thursday trading, PNC Financial Services Group shares are currently off about 0.7%, Dime Community Bancshares Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Watsco Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

