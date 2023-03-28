Ex-Dividend Reminder: Plymouth Industrial REIT, Ryman Hospitality Properties and AvalonBay Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (Symbol: PLYM), Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP), and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 4/28/23, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 4/17/23, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.65 on 4/17/23. As a percentage of PLYM's recent stock price of $19.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc to trade 1.14% lower — all else being equal — when PLYM shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for RHP to open 0.94% lower in price and for AVB to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PLYM, RHP, and AVB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (Symbol: PLYM):



Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP):



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.56% for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc, 3.74% for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, and 4.20% for AvalonBay Communities, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are off about 1.4%, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.