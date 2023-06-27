Ex-Dividend Reminder: Plymouth Industrial REIT, Franklin Resources and Boston Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (Symbol: PLYM), Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN), and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 7/31/23, Franklin Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 7/14/23, and Boston Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 7/31/23. As a percentage of PLYM's recent stock price of $22.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when PLYM shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for BEN to open 1.16% lower in price and for BXP to open 1.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PLYM, BEN, and BXP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (Symbol: PLYM):



Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN):



Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.99% for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc, 4.64% for Franklin Resources Inc, and 7.00% for Boston Properties Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Franklin Resources Inc shares are trading flat, and Boston Properties Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.