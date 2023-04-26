News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Plains All American Pipeline, DCP Midstream and Holly Energy Partners

April 26, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/23, Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA), DCP Midstream LP (Symbol: DCP), and Holly Energy Partners LP (Symbol: HEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Plains All American Pipeline LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2675 on 5/15/23, DCP Midstream LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 5/15/23, and Holly Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/11/23. As a percentage of PAA's recent stock price of $13.09, this dividend works out to approximately 2.04%, so look for shares of Plains All American Pipeline LP to trade 2.04% lower — all else being equal — when PAA shares open for trading on 4/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for DCP to open 1.03% lower in price and for HEP to open 2.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAA, DCP, and HEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA):

PAA+Dividend+History+Chart

DCP Midstream LP (Symbol: DCP):

DCP+Dividend+History+Chart

Holly Energy Partners LP (Symbol: HEP):

HEP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.17% for Plains All American Pipeline LP, 4.11% for DCP Midstream LP, and 8.29% for Holly Energy Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are currently down about 0.1%, DCP Midstream LP shares are up about 0.1%, and Holly Energy Partners LP shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

