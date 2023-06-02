Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pjt Partners, Live Oak Bancshares and Old Dominion Freight Line

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/6/23, Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT), Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB), and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pjt Partners Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/21/23, Live Oak Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 6/21/23, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/21/23. As a percentage of PJT's recent stock price of $67.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Pjt Partners Inc Class A to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when PJT shares open for trading on 6/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for LOB to open 0.13% lower in price and for ODFL to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PJT, LOB, and ODFL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT):



Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB):



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.48% for Pjt Partners Inc Class A, 0.51% for Live Oak Bancshares Inc, and 0.50% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc..

In Friday trading, Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are currently up about 0.9%, Live Oak Bancshares Inc shares are up about 2.5%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

