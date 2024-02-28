Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pioneer Natural Resources, Imperial Oil and Teekay Tankers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/1/24, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD), Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO), and Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pioneer Natural Resources Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 3/22/24, Imperial Oil Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 4/1/24, and Teekay Tankers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of PXD's recent stock price of $233.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when PXD shares open for trading on 3/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for IMO to open 0.95% lower in price and for TNK to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PXD, IMO, and TNK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD):



Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO):



Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.14% for Pioneer Natural Resources Co, 3.80% for Imperial Oil Ltd, and 1.83% for Teekay Tankers Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, Pioneer Natural Resources Co shares are currently off about 0.1%, Imperial Oil Ltd shares are up about 0.9%, and Teekay Tankers Ltd shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

