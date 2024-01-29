Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pinnacle West Capital, Realty Income and Aon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/31/24, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW), Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), and Aon plc (Symbol: AON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pinnacle West Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 3/1/24, Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2565 on 2/15/24, and Aon plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.615 on 2/15/24. As a percentage of PNW's recent stock price of $71.37, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when PNW shares open for trading on 1/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for O to open 0.47% lower in price and for AON to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNW, O, and AON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



Aon plc (Symbol: AON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.93% for Pinnacle West Capital Corp, 5.60% for Realty Income Corp, and 0.81% for Aon plc.

In Monday trading, Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are currently up about 2%, Realty Income Corp shares are down about 0.8%, and Aon plc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

