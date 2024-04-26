Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pinnacle West Capital Corp, NRG Energy and AES Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/30/24, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW), NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pinnacle West Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 6/3/24, NRG Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4075 on 5/15/24, and AES Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1725 on 5/15/24. As a percentage of PNW's recent stock price of $74.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when PNW shares open for trading on 4/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for NRG to open 0.56% lower in price and for AES to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNW, NRG, and AES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW):



NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG):



AES Corp (Symbol: AES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.74% for Pinnacle West Capital Corp, 2.24% for NRG Energy Inc, and 4.03% for AES Corp.

In Friday trading, Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are currently off about 0.5%, NRG Energy Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and AES Corp shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

