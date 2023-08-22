Ex-Dividend Reminder: Piedmont Office Realty Trust, CDW and Badger Meter

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/24/23, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM), CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW), and Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/15/23, CDW Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 9/12/23, and Badger Meter Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/8/23. As a percentage of PDM's recent stock price of $6.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.93%, so look for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc to trade 1.93% lower — all else being equal — when PDM shares open for trading on 8/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for CDW to open 0.29% lower in price and for BMI to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PDM, CDW, and BMI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM):



CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW):



Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.73% for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, 1.16% for CDW Corp, and 0.67% for Badger Meter Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, CDW Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Badger Meter Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

