Ex-Dividend Reminder: Physicians Realty Trust, Bank of Nova Scotia and Brixmor Property Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/2/23, Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS), and Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Physicians Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 10/17/23, Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 10/27/23, and Brixmor Property Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 10/16/23. As a percentage of DOC's recent stock price of $11.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.93%, so look for shares of Physicians Realty Trust to trade 1.93% lower — all else being equal — when DOC shares open for trading on 10/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for BNS to open 2.32% lower in price and for BRX to open 1.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOC, BNS, and BRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC):



Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS):



Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.73% for Physicians Realty Trust, 9.26% for Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax, and 4.97% for Brixmor Property Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Physicians Realty Trust shares are currently up about 0.5%, Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax shares are up about 0.5%, and Brixmor Property Group Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

