Ex-Dividend Reminder: Phillips Edison, Healthstream and Werner Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/14/23, Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO), Healthstream Inc (Symbol: HSTM), and Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0933 on 5/1/23, Healthstream Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 4/28/23, and Werner Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 5/3/23. As a percentage of PECO's recent stock price of $31.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Phillips Edison & Co Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when PECO shares open for trading on 4/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for HSTM to open 0.09% lower in price and for WERN to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PECO, HSTM, and WERN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



Healthstream Inc (Symbol: HSTM):



Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.50% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc, 0.37% for Healthstream Inc, and 1.11% for Werner Enterprises, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Healthstream Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

