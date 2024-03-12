Ex-Dividend Reminder: Phillips Edison, Digital Realty Trust and American Homes 4 Rent

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO), Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), and American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0975 on 4/1/24, Digital Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 3/28/24, and American Homes 4 Rent will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/28/24. As a percentage of PECO's recent stock price of $36.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Phillips Edison & Co Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when PECO shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for DLR to open 0.84% lower in price and for AMH to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PECO, DLR, and AMH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR):



American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.24% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc, 3.35% for Digital Realty Trust Inc, and 2.84% for American Homes 4 Rent.

In Tuesday trading, Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are down about 2.7%, and American Homes 4 Rent shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.