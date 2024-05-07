Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pfizer, Wells Fargo and OneMain Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/24, Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), and OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pfizer Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 6/14/24, Wells Fargo & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 6/1/24, and OneMain Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 5/17/24. As a percentage of PFE's recent stock price of $28.16, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of Pfizer Inc to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when PFE shares open for trading on 5/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for WFC to open 0.58% lower in price and for OMF to open 2.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PFE, WFC, and OMF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE):



Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC):



OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.97% for Pfizer Inc, 2.33% for Wells Fargo & Co, and 8.01% for OneMain Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Pfizer Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, Wells Fargo & Co shares are up about 0.4%, and OneMain Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

