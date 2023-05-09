News & Insights

Markets
PFE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pfizer, AmerisourceBergen and Provident Financial Services

May 09, 2023 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/11/23, Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC), and Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pfizer Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 6/9/23, AmerisourceBergen Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 5/30/23, and Provident Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 5/26/23. As a percentage of PFE's recent stock price of $38.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of Pfizer Inc to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when PFE shares open for trading on 5/11/23. Similarly, investors should look for ABC to open 0.29% lower in price and for PFS to open 1.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PFE, ABC, and PFS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE):

PFE+Dividend+History+Chart

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC):

ABC+Dividend+History+Chart

Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS):

PFS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.26% for Pfizer Inc, 1.14% for AmerisourceBergen Corp., and 6.26% for Provident Financial Services Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Pfizer Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, AmerisourceBergen Corp. shares are up about 0.8%, and Provident Financial Services Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

