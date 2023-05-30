Ex-Dividend Reminder: Perrigo Company, Bruker and OUTFRONT Media

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/23, Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR), and OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Perrigo Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.273 on 6/20/23, Bruker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/16/23, and OUTFRONT Media Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of PRGO's recent stock price of $32.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Perrigo Company plc to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when PRGO shares open for trading on 6/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for BRKR to open 0.07% lower in price and for OUT to open 2.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRGO, BRKR, and OUT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO):



Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR):



OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.37% for Perrigo Company plc, 0.28% for Bruker Corp, and 8.29% for OUTFRONT Media Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Perrigo Company plc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Bruker Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and OUTFRONT Media Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

